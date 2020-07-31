Global  
 

Hail, high water and lockdown: Europe's fruit growers prepare for tough harvest

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Hail, high water and lockdown: Europe's fruit growers prepare for tough harvestPARIS/LONDON — Europe’s been eating more fruit under lockdown, by all accounts. The problem is, it could struggle to find people to pick it. The region’s growers are preparing for upcoming summer and autumn harvests of apples, pears and grapes, including those of the Champagne variety – though they say they may have little to celebrate. Many fear there will be resurgent outbreaks of COVID-19 in parts of Europe – like the current one in Spain – leading to localized lockdowns and the risk they will be cut off from the migrant workers they have long relied on. “We are worried,” said Daniel Sauvaitre, head of a French apple and pear association and...
