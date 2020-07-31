Hail, high water and lockdown: Europe's fruit growers prepare for tough harvest

Ram Temple: Priest, 15 cops test Covid positive in Ayodhya l Latest updates



A priest and 15 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This comes ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled to be held in the Ayodhya on August 5. The priest who performs daily rituals at the temple had tested positive. The policemen who tested positive were deployed at the Ram Temple site for security. A top priest Mahant Kamal Nayan das said there is nothing to worry as the campus is being sanitized on a daily basis. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the temple town to check preparedness ahead of the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan event on August 5. Temple’s Trust has invited some 200 people for the event in view of Covid-19. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had suggested that the bhoomi pujan event should be conducted via video conference. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had lashed out at the Maharashtra CM over his suggestion.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970