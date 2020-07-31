Global  
 

Voting Rights Act was John Lewis' life's work. 55 years later, minority voter suppression remains

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed, advocates say a Supreme Court decision paved the way for the return of minority voter suppression.
Video Credit: BRUT - Published
News video: Barack Obama gives powerful eulogy at funeral for John Lewis

Barack Obama gives powerful eulogy at funeral for John Lewis 06:38

 "It's why John crossed that bridge. It's why he spilled his blood." Former president Barack Obama called on the nation to protect voting rights, a cause John Lewis nearly gave his life for.

John Lewis John Lewis American politician and civil-rights leader

On voting rights, let's finish what my dad, Lyndon Johnson, and John Lewis started.

 I beamed behind my father and marched beside John Lewis when they took a stand for justice for all Americans. Their efforts can only be the beginning.
USATODAY.com

Trump on John Lewis' legacy: "He didn't come to my inauguration"

 "He should have come," Mr. Trump told Axios. "I think he made a big mistake."
CBS News

Trump Assesses John Lewis’s Legacy: ‘He Didn’t Come to My Inauguration’

 President Trump was asked by an interviewer to reflect on the late congressman’s contributions to the civil rights movement. He talked up his own record..
NYTimes.com

Trump dismisses legacy of civil rights hero John Lewis: ‘He didn’t come to my inauguration’

 In an interview released on Monday night, Donald Trump said he had never met legendary civil rights leader John Lewis and complained that the congressman had..
WorldNews

What's behind Trump's bizarre suggestion

 (CNN)On the same day that three former US presidents joined in a moving tribute to civil rights hero John Lewis and just after the release of government data..
WorldNews

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Vice President Mike Pence calls Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts 'a disappointment to conservatives'

 Pence held up Roberts as a political siren call to remind Republican voters "just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court."
USATODAY.com
Black man's life sentence in stolen hedge clippers case is 'cruel and unusual,' Louisiana judge says

 Repeat offender laws sent Fair Wayne Bryant to prison for life after trying to steal hedge clippers. Louisiana's Supreme Court won't review the case.
 
USATODAY.com

