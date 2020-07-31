|
Voting Rights Act was John Lewis' life's work. 55 years later, minority voter suppression remains
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed, advocates say a Supreme Court decision paved the way for the return of minority voter suppression.
John Lewis American politician and civil-rights leader
On voting rights, let's finish what my dad, Lyndon Johnson, and John Lewis started.I beamed behind my father and marched beside John Lewis when they took a stand for justice for all Americans. Their efforts can only be the beginning.
USATODAY.com
Trump on John Lewis' legacy: "He didn't come to my inauguration""He should have come," Mr. Trump told Axios. "I think he made a big mistake."
CBS News
Trump Assesses John Lewis’s Legacy: ‘He Didn’t Come to My Inauguration’President Trump was asked by an interviewer to reflect on the late congressman’s contributions to the civil rights movement. He talked up his own record..
NYTimes.com
Trump dismisses legacy of civil rights hero John Lewis: ‘He didn’t come to my inauguration’In an interview released on Monday night, Donald Trump said he had never met legendary civil rights leader John Lewis and complained that the congressman had..
WorldNews
What's behind Trump's bizarre suggestion(CNN)On the same day that three former US presidents joined in a moving tribute to civil rights hero John Lewis and just after the release of government data..
WorldNews
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Vice President Mike Pence calls Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts 'a disappointment to conservatives'Pence held up Roberts as a political siren call to remind Republican voters "just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court."
USATODAY.com
'No positive response from Mumbai Police': Bihar DGP on releasing IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19Published
There’s clear evidence of murder, says counsel for Rajput’s familyA Supreme Court bench has granted three days to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Bihar government, Maharashtra government and Mumbai police to place on record..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13Published
Black man's life sentence in stolen hedge clippers case is 'cruel and unusual,' Louisiana judge saysRepeat offender laws sent Fair Wayne Bryant to prison for life after trying to steal hedge clippers. Louisiana's Supreme Court won't review the case.
USATODAY.com
