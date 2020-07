7 key moments from Trudeau and Telford's WE testimony Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, faced a grilling Thursday from MPs probing the federal government's decision to task WE Charity with running a $900 million student grant program. Here are the key exchanges. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this