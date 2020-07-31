Global  
 

Hong Kong postpones elections for a year 'over virus concerns'

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The move comes weeks after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election

Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election 01:33

 Hong Kong has disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws. Lucy Fielder reports.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong is setting up an election without a real opposition

 Hong Kong (CNN)Hong Kong's decision to bar 12 pro-democracy candidates from standing in forthcoming local elections has raised serious concerns over whether..
Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election [Video]

Hong Kong bars 12 opposition candidates from legislative election

Hong Kong government warns more nominees could face similar decision as the disqualified 12, including Joshua Wong.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Hong Kong's new security law explained

 China’s new security law in Hong Kong has caused alarm. But what’s it all about?
BBC News

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations [Video]

Chinese ambassador: Disputes between UK and China have seriously poisoned relations

Disputes between the UK and China over Hong Kong, tech giant Huawei and humanrights abuses in Xinjiang have “seriously poisoned” relations between the twocountries, Beijing’s ambassador to London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
HK could postpone election in democracy blow [Video]

HK could postpone election in democracy blow

Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published
Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws [Video]

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

China slams EU export curbs on Hong Kong over security law

China slams EU export curbs on Hong Kong over security law Beijing (AFP) July 29, 2020 China on Wednesday slammed a decision by the European Union to limit exports of surveillance equipment to Hong Kong over concerns...
Hong Kong security law: China hits back in extradition row

 China accuses the UK, Canada and Australia of "wrong actions" in a row over a new security law.
The fall of Hong Kong

 The National Security Law has turned Hong Kong into a colonial city again, with Beijing calling the shots
