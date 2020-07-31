Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace 'issues'

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The star is "disappointed" to hear allegations of harassment and intimidation on her chat show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly under investigation following staff complaints

The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly under investigation following staff complaints 00:44

 Beloved talk show star Ellen DeGeneres’ workplace is reportedly under investigation following a series of complaints from staff members past and present about their treatment behind the scenes

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Pens Letter to Staff Addressing Workplace Allegations | THR News

With the culture at her eponymous talk show under fire, Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

'I am sorry': Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff after complaints of mistreatment

 Ellen DeGeneres apologized to show staff Thursday as a review of complaints of worker mistreatment found deficiencies that will lead to staff changes.
USATODAY.com
Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen [Video]

Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen

Australian TV host Neil Breen is dishing about his “bizarre” experience interviewing Ellen DeGeneres for Australia's “Today” show in 2013. According to Fox News Breen had several complaints about interviewing Degeneres. Among the complaints employees is that producers often had strict rules about interacting with her. Ellen was initially going to co-host the morning talk show. Producers kept changing the plans to the point where she would not even come to Sydney, where the show is filmed.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia [Video]

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News [Video]

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:34Published
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres staff are ‘loving’ the show’s alleged ‘toxic and racist’ workplace culture being exposed

 Ellen DeGeneres is not as nice as you think. At least that’s what countless of her former and current employees are claiming amid reports of a “toxic”...
PinkNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comAceShowbizHinduIndependentTIMEBBC NewsJust Jared

Ellen DeGeneres' show's investigation could result in 'apocalyptic ending to her TV career,' brand expert says

 "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is currently under internal investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia after a number of "toxic work environment" allegations...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizHinduIndependentTIMEBBC News

Ellen DeGeneres apologises following reports of a toxic environment on her show

 Warner Bros has announced it will make staffing changes following an investigation into claims of a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this