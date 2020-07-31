Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff over workplace 'issues'

Australian TV Host Reveals 'Bizarre' Experience With Ellen



Australian TV host Neil Breen is dishing about his “bizarre” experience interviewing Ellen DeGeneres for Australia's “Today” show in 2013. According to Fox News Breen had several complaints about interviewing Degeneres. Among the complaints employees is that producers often had strict rules about interacting with her. Ellen was initially going to co-host the morning talk show. Producers kept changing the plans to the point where she would not even come to Sydney, where the show is filmed.

