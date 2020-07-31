Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hulkenberg to race at British GP after Perez tests positive

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Nico Hulkenberg will return to Formula One this weekend to replace Sergio Perez after the Racing Point driver tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The 32-year-old Hulkenberg lost his seat at Renault for this season so was available to step in when Racing Point […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test

Driver Perez to miss British GP after positive COVID-19 test 01:27

 Racing Point Formula One team driver Sergio Perez will miss this weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

British Grand Prix: Nico Hulkenberg to replace Sergio Perez after positive coronavirus test result

 Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez for the next two Formula One Grands Prix after the Mexican was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Independent Also reported by •AutosportDNA

F1 2020: Perez tests positive for Covid-19, Hulkenberg to race in British GP

 Sergio Pérez Mexican racer to miss British Grand Prix after positive coronavirus test; Racing Point signs Hulkenberg as replacement for British GP Racing...
Autocar Also reported by •AutosportDNAWorldNews

Practice makes perfect as Stroll lifts Racing Point mood after Perez virus blow

Practice makes perfect as Stroll lifts Racing Point mood after Perez virus blow Lance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.","content":"Lance Stroll topped the times...
WorldNews


Tweets about this