$1,200 checks? Money for schools? Breaking down what Republicans and Democrats want in the coronavirus stimulus plan

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
$1,200 checks? Money for schools? Breaking down what Republicans and Democrats want in the coronavirus stimulus planDemocrats and Republicans both want more $1,200 stimulus checks, but huge differences remain in the latest negotiations over coronavirus relief.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Senate working towards second stimulus package

Senate working towards second stimulus package 01:42

 Republicans propose a $200 a week for unemployment and $1,200 stimulus checks.

