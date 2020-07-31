|
World Cup winner Höwedes retires from soccer at 32
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Benedikt Höwedes, a defender who helped Germany win the World Cup title in 2014, retired from soccer on Friday citing family reasons. The 32-year-old Höwedes left Lokomotiv Moscow by mutual consent last month while the Russian league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. Höwedes told German magazine Der Spiegel that soccer felt […]
