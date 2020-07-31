Global  
 

These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting(CNN)The contrast could not have been more jarring. In Atlanta, three of America's four living ex-presidents -- two Democrats and one Republican -- joined in honoring John Lewis, a true American hero of the civil rights movement who risked his life for the cause of equality, at his funeral on Thursday. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama spoke passionately and with great emotion about issues such as fairness, love, the rule of law, humility, compassion, selflessness, unity, courage, dignity and service to others. They exemplified why the presidency is such a revered office. They captured the moment. A few hours later, their successor, Donald Trump -- who pointedly refused to pay...
News video: Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details

 US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Delay the...

Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contender

 California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
Trump now says he doesn't want to postpone presidential elections in November

 WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has quickly taken back his suggestion to delay November's presidential election over alleged fraud concerns after he failed to garner..
$1,200 checks? Money for schools? Breaking down what Republicans and Democrats want in the coronavirus stimulus plan

 Democrats and Republicans both want more $1,200 stimulus checks, but huge differences remain in the latest negotiations over coronavirus relief.
Voting Rights Act was John Lewis' life's work. 55 years later, minority voter suppression remains

 55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed, advocates say a Supreme Court decision paved the way for the return of minority voter suppression.
Clinton, Bush say John Lewis lived his faith

 John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice..
Barack Obama pays tribute to John Lewis at funeral

 Former President Barack Obama used Rep. John Lewis' funeral on Thursday to issue a stark warning that the voting rights and equal opportunity the late civil..
Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn [Video]

Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn

U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn placed blame on the White House and specifically President Donald Trump for "downplaying" the coronavirus during his opening statement at a hearing including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill.

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed [Video]

Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed

President Donald Trump made the suggestion in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

Fauci to testify before U.S. House COVID-19 panel after being blocked by White House

 By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, will testify on Friday before a coronavirus subcommittee in..
Lewis laid to rest at historic Atlanta cemetery

 After nearly a week of observances that took John Lewis' body from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation's capital to Georgia, the late civil rights leader was..
Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral [Video]

Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

[NFA] Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who spoke passionately about late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis at his funeral in a historic Atlanta church Thursday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery [Video]

Rep. John Lewis is laid to rest at South View Cemetery

Following Representative John Lewis’s funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the congressman's body is laid to rest at South View Cemetery.

Unsealed docs say Bill Clinton was on ‘pedophile island’ w/ ‘young girls’ & cite Epstein saying former president ‘owed him favor’

 Newly unsealed files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case imply that former US President Bill Clinton visited the investor’s private island along..
WorldNews

Former president Bill Clinton remembers John Lewis as working for his 'beloved community'

 Former President Bill Clinton remembered John Lewis as a man who worked for his community.
 
Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.
 
Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber [Video]

Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber

The House Speaker's new order comes after Texas GOP Representative Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama warns that Trump's actions threaten US democracy

 (CNN)In one of the most jolting moments in modern political history, former President Barack Obama reclaimed his political pulpit with a stark warning that his..
Obama eulogy makes thinly veiled digs at Trump

 Barack Obama eulogises late congressman John Lewis, with a few jabs at his White House successor.
'He believed in America': Former president George W. Bush remembers John Lewis

 Former President George W. Bush remembers civil rights icon John Lewis believing in the Lord, humanity and America.
 
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis. Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

'Undemocratic, Outrageous And Insulting': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Trump's Tweet About Delaying Election [Video]

'Undemocratic, Outrageous And Insulting': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Trump's Tweet About Delaying Election

Gov. Jared Polis said November's General Election will be held on schedule, after President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying it. The president expressed concerns about mail-in voting and..

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' [Video]

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police..

