Prince Andrew lobbied US government for better plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, newly released Ghislaine Maxwell documents claim

McAllenRowe RT @RudyHavenstein: @realDonaldTrump @BillClinton "Dershowitz visited Epstein’s mansions in New York and Palm Beach and occasionally accomp… 6 hours ago Noticia News Bitcoin Forex Marketing HealthFitness Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $11.. nytimes - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCurrenc… https://t.co/tDiHcTlOBS 2 days ago medina Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $110 Million. And NO, it doesn’t come with the underaged girls. 3 days ago jaao.forgame3 Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $110 Million https://t.co/8RlAfJZgMA https://t.co/ImUgWvvsIu 3 days ago Inman News The Upper East Side townhouse and Palm Beach estate are the first of Epstein's properties to be sold off. Others in… https://t.co/tAXIpT7dJy 3 days ago @christinelem007 RT @ForbesLife: Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan and Palm Beach mansions hit the market for a combined $110 million. Talk about a hard sell: htt… 3 days ago West Virginia Topics Epstein Mansions in New York and Palm Beach for Sale for $110 Million https://t.co/VEPv8B2L5V https://t.co/6SrH67VzF8 3 days ago ForbesLife Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan and Palm Beach mansions hit the market for a combined $110 million. Talk about a hard s… https://t.co/ZNe9Gmgkm3 3 days ago