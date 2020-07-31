Global  
 

Department of Homeland Security found to be gathering 'intelligence' on journalists covering Oregon protests

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Department of Homeland Security found to be gathering ‘intelligence’ on journalists covering Oregon protestsThe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has compiled “intelligence reports” about the work of American journalists covering protests in Portland, Oregon, in what current and former officials called an alarming use of a government system meant to share information about suspected terrorists and violent actors. Over the past week, the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has...
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws 01:30

 Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be extradited to the mainland under the new rules. Police were said to have used water cannon and pepper...

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

Does Trump have the right to send federal agents to quell protests?

 President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch federal agents to cities to put down violent protests and make arrests has drawn a wave of criticism. Senate..
WorldNews

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

 Chicago: The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young..
WorldNews
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day [Video]

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day

[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Trump to call on National Guard to quell protests

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will call on the National Guard to Portland if violent protests continue. Trump was speaking as Oregon police..
USATODAY.com

Federal Agents Fire Tear Gas at Portland Protesters After Oregon Gov. Says They're Leaving

 Around 500 people arrived in downtown Portland for a 63rd consecutive night of protests after Gov. Kate Brown announced federal forces would be leaving the city...
WorldNews

The Backstory: What our reporters saw, heard and learned at the Portland protests

 It was important for us to stand at the courthouse fence, to be among the protesters, to watch law enforcement. Even if it meant being in harms way.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 31 A

 Here's the latest for Friday, July 31st; No new deal for coronavirus relief; Hurricane could approach South Florida; More protests in Portland as federal agents..
USATODAY.com

