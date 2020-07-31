|
Department of Homeland Security found to be gathering ‘intelligence’ on journalists covering Oregon protests
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has compiled “intelligence reports” about the work of American journalists covering protests in Portland, Oregon, in what current and former officials called an alarming use of a government system meant to share information about suspected terrorists and violent actors. Over the past week, the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:03Published
Does Trump have the right to send federal agents to quell protests?President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch federal agents to cities to put down violent protests and make arrests has drawn a wave of criticism. Senate..
WorldNews
Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applicationsChicago: The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young..
WorldNews
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
Trump to call on National Guard to quell protestsU.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will call on the National Guard to Portland if violent protests continue. Trump was speaking as Oregon police..
USATODAY.com
Federal Agents Fire Tear Gas at Portland Protesters After Oregon Gov. Says They're LeavingAround 500 people arrived in downtown Portland for a 63rd consecutive night of protests after Gov. Kate Brown announced federal forces would be leaving the city...
WorldNews
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
The Backstory: What our reporters saw, heard and learned at the Portland protestsIt was important for us to stand at the courthouse fence, to be among the protesters, to watch law enforcement. Even if it meant being in harms way.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 31 AHere's the latest for Friday, July 31st; No new deal for coronavirus relief; Hurricane could approach South Florida; More protests in Portland as federal agents..
USATODAY.com
DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this