Nina RT @meridianbetCom: People would have been forgiven for forgetting all about the French League Cup this season. Almost six months have pass… 22 minutes ago Smarkets PSG are 64% likely to beat Lyon in the last ever French League Cup final tonight, but is that right with Kylian Mba… https://t.co/ADMDlKiDuo 24 minutes ago georgia flamou RT @btsportfootball: PSG are chasing a fourth domestic treble in six seasons! Lyon stand in their way! ⛔️🦁 Coupe de la Ligue Final | 8pm… 28 minutes ago Breaking The Lines RT @cdsahildani: A much needed read amidst upcoming Ucl match against Atalanta. The major give will be in tonight's Coupe de Ligue final vs… 30 minutes ago Sahil Dani A much needed read amidst upcoming Ucl match against Atalanta. The major give will be in tonight's Coupe de Ligue f… https://t.co/YmqG27BWCh 46 minutes ago Nessa Shay RT @davvydmoore: Paris Saint-Germain head into the Coupe de la Ligue final with Lyon Today evening looking to wrap up a domestic treble for… 47 minutes ago Forebet Fresh off of their French Cup final victory over Saint-Etienne, #PSG meet #Lyon in the #CoupedelaLigue tonight. The… https://t.co/oZxBdhWJX4 1 hour ago surebet247 PSG heads into the Coupe Ligue final with Lyon hoping to wrap up a treble for the 19/20 campaign. Meanwhile, Lyon… https://t.co/b2COXfLtpT 1 hour ago