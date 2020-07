Cowboys Super Fan Preparing For Different Game Day Experience This Year



“We’ll get to some games,” Kersh said. “It’s just going to be weird it not being a full stadium.” Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:46 Published 12 hours ago

Unsigned athletes counting on senior season for college scholarships



As school districts are finalizing plans for the start of the upcoming school year, it's game on for sports. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:54 Published 17 hours ago