Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton no longer faces charges of domestic assault and public intoxication for an incident with his girlfriend in February. Middleton faced a date in Knox County General Sessions Court in August, but the misdemeanor charges have been dismissed. His attorney Gregory P. Isaacs confirmed the dismissal first […]
