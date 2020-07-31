Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton no longer faces charges of domestic assault and public intoxication for an incident with his girlfriend in February. Middleton faced a date in Knox County General Sessions Court in August, but the misdemeanor charges have been dismissed. His attorney Gregory P. Isaacs confirmed the dismissal first […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton no longer faces charges of domestic assault and public intoxication for an incident with his girlfriend in February

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this