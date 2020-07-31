Charges dismissed against Tennessee lineman Darel Middleton

Global  
 

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton no longer faces charges of domestic assault and public intoxication for an incident with his girlfriend in February. Middleton faced a date in Knox County General Sessions Court in August, but the misdemeanor charges have been dismissed. His attorney Gregory P. Isaacs confirmed the dismissal first […]
