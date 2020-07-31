Vietnam reports first coronavirus death amid new outbreak
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Vietnam reported on Friday its first fatality from the coronavirus, following a recent surge of infections after the country went over three months without any local cases. The Health Ministry said a man, aged 70, died from the disease after contracting the virus while receiving treatment for a kidney illness at a medical...
Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31).
The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the Southeast Asia market, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19...
From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a strategic choice for India considering the size of its population. Health ministry also announced that India’s fatality rate globally is lower and stands at 2.23%. The number of recovered people in India is nearing the 10 lakh-mark. The recovery rate in India has also improved to 64.51%, the ministry statement said. Health Ministry also said that India is working on developing two indigenous vaccine candidates which are in phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively. Earlier, Maharashtra had also extended lockdown in the state till August 31. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30Published
The health ministry in its briefing on Covid-19 situation said that over 1 million people have recovered from Covid infection in the country. Addressing the media, Secretary in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that India salutes doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have made this possible. The top official also spoke on herd immunity and said that it is not a feasible option in a country as large as India. He added that herd immunity in India would means lakhs of people would have to be infected, get hospitalised and many would die in the process. The Health Ministry also gave an update on the vaccines that are on trial across the world. 'Three vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial in the US, UK and China. In India, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase I and II of clinical trials. Trial of the first vaccine involves 1,150 subjects at eight sites, second on 1,000 subjects at five sites', Bhushan said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:50Published