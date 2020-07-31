Vietnam reports first coronavirus death amid new outbreak



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15



From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a strategic choice for India considering the size of its population. Health ministry also announced that India’s fatality rate globally is lower and stands at 2.23%. The number of recovered people in India is nearing the 10 lakh-mark. The recovery rate in India has also improved to 64.51%, the ministry statement said. Health Ministry also said that India is working on developing two indigenous vaccine candidates which are in phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively. Earlier, Maharashtra had also extended lockdown in the state till August 31. Watch the video for more details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Health Ministry gives updates on Covid cases, vaccines & herd immunity



The health ministry in its briefing on Covid-19 situation said that over 1 million people have recovered from Covid infection in the country. Addressing the media, Secretary in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that India salutes doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have made this possible. The top official also spoke on herd immunity and said that it is not a feasible option in a country as large as India. He added that herd immunity in India would means lakhs of people would have to be infected, get hospitalised and many would die in the process. The Health Ministry also gave an update on the vaccines that are on trial across the world. 'Three vaccine candidates are in phase 3 clinical trial in the US, UK and China. In India, two indigenously developed vaccine candidates are in phase I and II of clinical trials. Trial of the first vaccine involves 1,150 subjects at eight sites, second on 1,000 subjects at five sites', Bhushan said. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:50 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Death Toll Tops 152,000 From COVID-19



Naomi Ruchim reports 1,200 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:51 Published 5 hours ago A great grandfather spent eight weeks on a ventilator with covid



A great grandfather is believed to be the person who spent the longest time on a ventilator with covid - after being hooked up for eight weeks.David Ford, 78, a retired taxi driver, was taken into.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 8 hours ago Study: You Might Have Some Immunity To COVID-19 Even If You've Never Had It



People who haven't been exposed to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 could have a certain level of built-in immunity to the pathogen. CNN reports a new study suggests that T cells reactive to the virus.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this