Vietnam reports first coronavirus death amid new outbreak

Friday, 31 July 2020
Vietnam reports first coronavirus death amid new outbreakVietnam reported on Friday its first fatality from the coronavirus, following a recent surge of infections after the country went over three months without any local cases. The Health Ministry said a man, aged 70, died from the disease after contracting the virus while receiving treatment for a kidney illness at a medical...
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty

Long queues as Apple opens new store in Bangkok despite coronavirus uncertainty 03:34

 Crowds gathered in the hot sunshine for the opening of the new Apple store in Bangkok, on Friday (July 31). The tech giant unveiled its second store in the capital city amid strong hopes for the Southeast Asia market, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19...

