Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday, the GOP Senate leader said Friday. Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order, which is slated to take effect […]
News video: Locals react, challenge Governor Evers' mask requirement

Locals react, challenge Governor Evers' mask requirement 02:54

 Reactions to Governor Tony Evers Emergency Order requiring masks came fast and furious: Republican lawmakers vowing to challenge it, and law enforcement chiefs across the state saying they wouldn’t enforce it.

