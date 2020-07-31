|
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez officially done for year
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is done for the year. The MLS team placed Martinez on the season-ending injury list because with of a torn knee ligament sustained in Atlanta’s first league game on Feb. 29. There were hopes that Martinez might be able to return late in the season, especially with […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this