Atlanta United star Josef Martinez officially done for year

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is done for the year. The MLS team placed Martinez on the season-ending injury list because with of a torn knee ligament sustained in Atlanta’s first league game on Feb. 29. There were hopes that Martinez might be able to return late in the season, especially with […]
