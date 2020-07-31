Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express and Evita, dies at 76

The Age Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
One of Britain's most successful directors, Parker won 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards throughout his career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Alan Parker, Director of 'Midnight Express,' 'Fame,' 'Evita,' Dead at 76
Extra

Sir Alan Parker, director of Bugsy Malone and Evita, dies aged 76

 His many credits include Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning, The Commitments and Bugsy Malone.
BBC News

Alan Parker, director of 'Bugsy Malone' and 'Evita', dies aged 76

 Sir Alan Parker worked on movies such as "Fame" and "Midnight Express" during a glittering career. His films won 19 BAFTA awards, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Profitronic

Poetry In Motion RT @CNN: Sir Alan Parker, the celebrated British director whose credits include adored musicals "Fame," "Evita" and "Bugsy Malone," and gri… 5 seconds ago

Keith_Laws

Keith R Laws Alan Parker has sadly died...a wonderful British film director https://t.co/NYWb4v06n6 Directed few movies but such… https://t.co/Djxr4jZsSK 6 seconds ago

itsme_leclerc

it is I, Leclerc 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇬🇧ن RT @cnni: Sir Alan Parker, the celebrated British director whose credits include adored musicals "Fame," "Evita" and "Bugsy Malone," and gr… 10 seconds ago

FLCOMICS

Frozen Light Films Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express, dies at 76 | CBC News https://t.co/RpH8AR7jfm 15 seconds ago

sargent65

Sarah Argent RT @guardian: Alan Parker, director of Midnight Express and Bugsy Malone, dies aged 76 https://t.co/iXjgYQxHqd 20 seconds ago

MorganR81946583

Morgan Rice RT @BBCBreaking: Film director Sir Alan Parker, whose credits include Midnight Express, Mississippi Burning and The Commitments, dies aged… 22 seconds ago

MyrddinJim3

Jimmy RT @jibberkit: #ripAlanParker, director of Midnight Express and Bugsy Malone, dies aged 76 https://t.co/nuGkbFvqDa 23 seconds ago

sabathenomad

The Ministry of Frustration RT @cnnbrk: Acclaimed film director Sir Alan Parker, who made such movies as "Midnight Express," "Birdy" and "Evita," has died at age 76. H… 24 seconds ago