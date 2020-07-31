Global  
 

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 900,000 mark

Friday, 31 July 2020
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 900,000 markADDIS ABABA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 908,931 on Friday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, a specialized...
Addis Ababa Addis Ababa Capital of Ethiopia

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reach early consensus on new dam

 Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Egypt have appeared to head off an escalation in their dispute over a giant dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River, pledging..
WorldNews
Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa shot dead in Addis Ababa [Video]

Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa shot dead in Addis Ababa

Killing of Hachalu Hundessa, a popular singer and ethnic Oromo activist, sparks unrest in Ethiopia's capital city.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest [Video]

Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest

Thousands took to the streets of Addis Ababa on Tuesday to escort the body a popular protest singer to his home town. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

S.Korea's Samsung Electronics sees double-digit growth in Q2 operating profit

 SEOUL, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Samsung Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, saw a double-digit growth in its second-quarter operating profit as the COVID-19..
WorldNews

U.S. diplomat tests positive for COVID-19 in Cambodia

 PHNOM PENH, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia confirmed Thursday that a U.S. diplomat was tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in..
WorldNews

Trump administration sends federal agents to three more cities

 Washington, July 30 : The Donald Trump administration of the US has announced it’s sending federal agents to three more cities to deal with what it has called..
WorldNews

S.Korea's population movement posts double-digit growth in June

 SEOUL, July 29 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's population movement posted a double-digit growth last month owing to an increased home transaction, statistical..
WorldNews

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Public health agency

