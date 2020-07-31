|
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 900,000 mark
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 908,931 on Friday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, a specialized...
