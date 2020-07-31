Global  
 

Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76London - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to tense prison drama "Midnight Express", has died aged 76, British media reported on Friday. Parker, who also directed "Fame", "Evita", "Mississippi Burning", "The Commitments" and other successful movies, died on Friday after a lengthy illness, according to the media...
News video: Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies

Bugsy Malone director Sir Alan Parker dies 00:52

 Director Sir Alan Parker, whose work included Bugsy Malone and MidnightExpress, has died aged 76. A statement from a spokeswoman, sent on behalf ofthe family, said Sir Alan died on Friday morning.

