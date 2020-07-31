|
House Democrats subpoena Pompeo for documents on Biden’s son
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs Committee has subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents he turned over to a Senate panel that is investigating Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Friday he had issued the subpoena as part an investigation into Pompeo’s “apparent […]
