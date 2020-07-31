Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Democrats subpoena Pompeo for documents on Biden’s son

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs Committee has subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents he turned over to a Senate panel that is investigating Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Friday he had issued the subpoena as part an investigation into Pompeo’s “apparent […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization [Video]

Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization

Joe Biden is against the legalization of marijuana. However, Se. Ed Markey says Biden may not be able to prevent it. Markey said if Democrats reclaim the senate and White House they would “move..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this