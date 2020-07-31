Global  
 

Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trader Joe’s, which indicated earlier this month it might change the names of some of its products after an online petition denounced them as racist, now says it will stick with labels like Trader Jose’s and Trader Ming’s for Mexican and Asian food. “We want to be clear: we disagree that […]
