Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday, when the Ohio Republican asked if protests should be limited over COVID-19 concerns.
 Donald Trump has complained nobody likes him, while comparing his approvalratings to those of Dr Anthony Fauci. Mr Trump also again promotedhydroxycloroquine, a day after Facebook and Twitter deleted his posts aboutthe controversial drug.

