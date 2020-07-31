|
Trump praises Jim Jordan and Anthony Fauci after they clashed during coronavirus hearing
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday, when the Ohio Republican asked if protests should be limited over COVID-19 concerns.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jim Jordan (American politician) U.S. Representative from Ohio
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Senator Ted Cruz Challenges Ron Perlman In Behalf Of Jim Jordan
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Fauci optimistic on COVID-19 vaccine availabilityOnce a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time, Dr. Anthony Fauci assured..
USATODAY.com
Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Fauci, Redfield, Giroir testify on COVID strategy as states face a resurgence of casesFauci told lawmakers he was hopeful a vaccine would be available by late fall or early winer.
USATODAY.com
Doctor Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Trump’s DHS Is Treating Journalists Like TerroristsEarlier this week, the New York Times’ Mike Baker tweeted out the image of a Department of Homeland Security memo that had formed the basis of a report he had..
WorldNews
Supreme leader says Iran won't negotiate with USTEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday his country will not negotiate with the United States because America would only use..
WorldNews
Democrats and Republicans blame other side for coronavirus stimulus impasse as $600 unemployment benefit endsRepublicans, Democrats and the Trump administration have been meeting over what should be included in what would be a fifth round of stimulus funding.
USATODAY.com
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
'A good neighbor:' frugal Ohio man leaves $525,000 legacy to local non-profitsIn addition to these three charities, the late Carl A. Neff was very generous with his money — giving to other organizations throughout his life.
USATODAY.com
US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Ohio speaker Householder indicted in federal bribery case; title stripped in 90-0 voteIn a bipartisan 90-0 vote, Ohio House members removed the newly indicted Republican from his post of state house speaker.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
These are the people who must stop Trump's assault on voting(CNN)The contrast could not have been more jarring. In Atlanta, three of America's four living ex-presidents -- two Democrats and one Republican -- joined in..
WorldNews
Trump now says he doesn't want to postpone presidential elections in NovemberWASHINGTON: Donald Trump has quickly taken back his suggestion to delay November's presidential election over alleged fraud concerns after he failed to garner..
WorldNews
Pelosi Issues Obligatory Mask Rule for the House Chamber
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this