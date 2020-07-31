Global  
 

Beyoncé's 'Black is King' is the joyful anthem Black people need in 2020

Friday, 31 July 2020
Beyoncé's "Black is King" visual album was released Friday and it was a necessary reminder for Black folks that we are worthy and important.
'Black is King': Beyoncé dedicates celebration of Black beauty, retelling of 'Lion King' to son

 Beyoncé continued her push toward equality with the release of her raw and honest visual album "Black is King" (out on Disney+ Friday).
Blue Ivy Carter makes adorable appearance in mom Beyoncé's new 'Black is King' trailer

 Expect some major star power in Beyoncé's upcoming visual album, "Black is King" – namely her oldest kiddo, Blue Ivy Carter.
Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’ [Video]

Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’

The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

