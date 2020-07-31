Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned, new trial ordered for sentencing phase

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A federal appeals court said the new trial for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will only decide whether he's executed. He remains in prison for life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: 'I'm Not Surprised' Former Police Commissioner Ed Davis Says Of Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

'I'm Not Surprised' Former Police Commissioner Ed Davis Says Of Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence 10:59

 Ed Davis was the Boston Police commissioner at the time of the marathon bombing.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Kyrgyzstani-American man convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013

Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence Is Thrown Out by Court

 Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted after bombings that killed three people and wounded more than 260, will receive a new penalty-phase trial.
NYTimes.com

Boston Marathon bombing: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence overturned

 An appeals court orders a partial retrial over the deadly bombing during the 2013 Boston Marathon.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Calls Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Appeal Ruling 'Ridiculous' [Video]

President Trump Calls Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Appeal Ruling 'Ridiculous'

President Donald Trump weighed in on the ruling that overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence on Friday, calling the decision “ridiculous.”

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published
Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence Overturned By Federal Appeals Court [Video]

Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence Overturned By Federal Appeals Court

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:31Published
Tsarnaev appeal questioned impartiality of jurors in bomber's death sentence [Video]

Tsarnaev appeal questioned impartiality of jurors in bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Court of Appeals has overturned the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and ordered a new penalty phase trial.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing

 A federal appeals court has overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe AgeAl Jazeera

Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Death Sentence Overturned By Federal Appeals Court

 A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsThe AgeESPNBBC NewsNYTimes.comIndependentHaaretz

Tweets about this