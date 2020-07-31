|
Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned, new trial ordered for sentencing phase
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
A federal appeals court said the new trial for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will only decide whether he's executed. He remains in prison for life.
