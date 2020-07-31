|
Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration’s construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project. The court’s four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have prohibited construction while a […]
