Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration’s construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project. The court’s four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have prohibited construction while a […]
