You Might Like

Related news from verified sources James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board Over ‘Disagreements’ on Editorial Content James Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. on Friday due to “disagreements” over “certain editorial content,” according to a letter he sent to...

The Wrap 59 minutes ago



James Murdoch resigns from News Corp's board over editorial content 'disagreements' Murdoch resigned Friday from the board of News Corp due to "disagreements over certain editorial content" published by the company's news outlets.

USATODAY.com 27 minutes ago



James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corporation board of directors, citing "disagreements" about the company's editorial content.

The Age 51 minutes ago





Tweets about this