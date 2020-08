James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp’s board Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch’s son James is resigning from the family-controlled publisher’s board over content appearing in its newspapers, which include the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” James Murdoch wrote […] 👓 View full article