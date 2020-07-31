Chris Selley: Ontario's back-to-school plan short on ambition but gets passing grade Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )





One small example: Of the most-studied jurisdictions that have reopened schools (or never closed them entirely), every single one implemented at least once-daily



The plan certainly could and should be more ambitious; its failure to mandate smaller class sizes or a minimum distance between students is conspicuous, in light of notably successful reopenings in Denmark and Norway — and in light of a report from doctors at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, which the government cites, that stressed the need for distancing. But there’s nothing in the plan that says schools can’t try to make the best of their individual situations. It’s at the local level that any plan fails or succeeds. Some might be able to install outdoor canopies on their sports fields, for example, to hold class outside even once summer is over. Some might have access to different kinds of nearby vacant space. Anything larger than your average at-capacity classroom would be beneficial, based on what we know, and I suspect the public would be happy to pay what it cost.



There isn’t time to dawdle but nor is it too late: Labour Day is still five weeks away. Mild concern is appropriate. Fury and panic are not.



We also need to remember that children themselves are not the human beings most at risk, either now or in September. All the (limited) evidence we have suggests otherwise healthy children are unlikely to suffer severe symptoms if they acquire COVID-19. We know for a fact they are vanishingly unlikely to die: Just one Canadian under 20 has succumbed to it. Symptom-wise, COVID-19 is clearly a nastier beast than the average flu bug, but the average flu bug kills an average of 21 Canadians under 20 a year. The story is the same in the United States, where lockdowns have in many cases been less … consistent, shall we say. Since Feb. 1 the Centers for Disease Control has recorded 52 COVID-19 deaths of children 14 and under — and 105 deaths from influenza. Both are statistically insignificant: 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent of total deaths in that age group, respectively.



The human beings policymakers need to be worried most about are the elderly, immunocompromised and otherwise vulnerable ones to whom children might transmit COVID-19. Again the limited evidence we have is positive: It seems younger children are relatively bad at spreading the virus. But the risk can only be mitigated so much: There will almost certainly be COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario schools no matter what the official plan says, just as there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in schools in every other jurisdiction that has reopened its schools.



Immunocompromised parents, multigenerational households and the naturally cautious will have to make that call: Returning to school physically is optional, of course, and remote learning options will be made available. But they would have had to make that call regardless. Just because so many countries checked students’ temperatures doesn’t mean it helped. China and Taiwan required masks; Denmark, Norway and Singapore didn’t. All had positive reopening experiences. For all we know at this point, children themselves may be more effective at fighting COVID-19 than any protective measure.



The other good news is that reopening society has thus far not caused any huge problems in Ontario. The majority of Ontario’s public health units entered Phase 2 on June 12, and most of their daily new case counts kept crashing from quite low toward zero. Those PHUs entered Phase 3 on July 17, and the only significant spikes since have been in Chatham-Kent and especially Ottawa. But both started before Phase 3, and neither has been traced to anything that was newly permitted: The former reflects manifestly inadequate standards at certain agricultural facilities; the latter has been associated with close-quarters indoor house parties.



As ever, I offer no predictions. But much as caution may keep some Ontario children home from school this fall, it may well have set us up for success in the longer run.



