Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital. The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count. The capital has.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09 Published 6 days ago

Pandemic inspiring people to support small businesses instead of big corporations



Seven in 10 Americans have experienced a wake-up call to avoid big corporations and shop small during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans how.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago