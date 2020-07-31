Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’: Let’s Discuss

NYTimes.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Six critics on the visual album rooted in her “Lion King”-inspired record “The Gift,” a grand statement of African-diaspora pride and creative power.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' | Billboard News

Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' | Billboard News 01:03

 Beyoncé's new visual album, 'Black Is King,' arrived on Friday (July 31), premiering on Disney+ about a year after the 2019 release of the 'Lion King' remake, which Beyonce voiced Nala in.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:59Published
First Stream (07/31/20): New Music From Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Burna Boy and Nicki Minaj | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (07/31/20): New Music From Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Burna Boy and Nicki Minaj | Billboard

First Stream (07/31/20): New Music From Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Burna Boy and Nicki Minaj | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:19Published
Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+ [Video]

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+ Beyoncé has finally released her highly- anticipated cinematographic album, ‘Black is King,’ globally on Disney+. The 24-time Grammy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney+ Is Now Home To Beyoncé's Newest Album, 'Black Is King'

Disney+ Is Now Home To Beyoncé's Newest Album, 'Black Is King' Watch VideoBeyoncé just released "Black Is King" for all the quarantined "Bey Hives" all over the world — but instead of listening to the album on Spotify or...
Newsy Also reported by •Lainey GossipallAfrica.comBillboard.comE! Online

Beyoncé's 'Black is King' is the joyful anthem Black people need in 2020

 Beyoncé's "Black is King" visual album was released Friday and it was a necessary reminder for Black folks that we are worthy and important.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineFT.comHipHopDXNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

ohhhkayso

OH! KAYSO RT @FUCKZOE: I was blessed to be a part of the HAIR team on the BLACK IS KING film. Seeing my work, on BEYONCÉ is literally insane! Thank… 2 seconds ago

_mhammy16

Maria Hamilton Imagine being able to tell your children “yeah Beyoncé held me, I’m in Black is King”😭 3 seconds ago

marinara_99

mari RT @JoshuaKissi: #BlackIsKing 🇬🇭 : I originally went to Ghana to bury my grandmother and got the call from Kwasi Fordjour to assist in dire… 4 seconds ago

puddam904

🥴 RT @YonceVocals: Beyoncé talking about "BLACK IS KING" on GMA. https://t.co/kHLjsHR4qx 4 seconds ago

PekinDailyTimes

Pekin Daily Times Review: Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' is supreme Black art https://t.co/rFmbQsnUyJ 7 seconds ago

ElenaWoodward18

Elena Woodward @Beyonce Black is King! Speakers on blast! 🙌🏽✨ 14 seconds ago

fuego__manny

Young Jefe RT @AshleyKSmalls: “Hi I’m Beyoncé from Black is King & you’re watching Disney channel” https://t.co/u0UVXmM8Ez 14 seconds ago

cvaldary

Chloé S. Valdary 📚 Live tweeting about Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ in 3...2...1... 19 seconds ago