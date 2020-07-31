Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’: Let’s Discuss

OH! KAYSO RT @FUCKZOE: I was blessed to be a part of the HAIR team on the BLACK IS KING film. Seeing my work, on BEYONCÉ is literally insane! Thank… 2 seconds ago

Maria Hamilton Imagine being able to tell your children “yeah Beyoncé held me, I’m in Black is King”😭 3 seconds ago

mari RT @JoshuaKissi: #BlackIsKing 🇬🇭 : I originally went to Ghana to bury my grandmother and got the call from Kwasi Fordjour to assist in dire… 4 seconds ago

🥴 RT @YonceVocals: Beyoncé talking about "BLACK IS KING" on GMA. https://t.co/kHLjsHR4qx 4 seconds ago

Pekin Daily Times Review: Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' is supreme Black art https://t.co/rFmbQsnUyJ 7 seconds ago

Elena Woodward @Beyonce Black is King! Speakers on blast! 🙌🏽✨ 14 seconds ago

Young Jefe RT @AshleyKSmalls: “Hi I’m Beyoncé from Black is King & you’re watching Disney channel” https://t.co/u0UVXmM8Ez 14 seconds ago