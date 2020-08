Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112 in return Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 125-112 on Friday in their first game of the restart. Booker made all nine of his free throws and the Suns hit 30 of 32 from the line. […] 👓 View full article

