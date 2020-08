DeRozan’s 27 points lead Spurs past Kings, 129-120 Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday night. DeRozan shot 10 of 13 and had 10 assists for the Spurs, who shot 53.3 percent from the field. Derrick […] 👓 View full article

