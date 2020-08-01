Global  
 

Revenue at biggest Trump properties held steady last year

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Revenue at President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel and several of his biggest clubs and resorts mostly held steady last year before the coronavirus forced many to shut their doors and lay off workers, according to a financial disclosure report released Friday. Trump’s D.C. hotel and his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm […]
