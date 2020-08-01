Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British filmmaker Alan Parker dies at 76

Hindu Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News

Remembering British Director of 'Fame', 'Midnight Express' and 'Mississippi Burning' Alan Parker | THR News 01:14

 Alan Parker died Friday following a lengthy illness, the British Film Institute confirmed. He was 76. The filmmaker, whose features landed 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars, also was behind 'Bugsy Malone' and 'The Commitments.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 [Video]

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76

Alan Parker, 'Fame' and 'Mississippi Burning' Director, Dead at 76 The British Film Institute announced the death of the acclaimed British director on Friday. Parker's filmography is extremely diverse...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76

Alan Parker, director of ’Bugsy Malone’ and ’Mississippi Burning’, dead at 76 London - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from "Bugsy Malone", a gangster comedy featuring children armed with cream-shooting guns, to...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

Tweets about this