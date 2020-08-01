Oregon hopes for changes from ongoing Portland protests
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced — a deal that Oregon officials hope will continue to ease tensions as the city tries to move on from months of chaotic nightly protests. The start of Friday […]
The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...
When Dom DeWeese entered Jay's Garage in Portland, Oregon, all he wanted was some gas for his lawn mower. What he didn't expect was for the employee to ask him if he was a "Black Lives Matter rioter"..
Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..
