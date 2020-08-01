Global  
 

Oregon hopes for changes from ongoing Portland protests

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds peacefully protested in downtown Portland Friday, two days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents there would be reduced — a deal that Oregon officials hope will continue to ease tensions as the city tries to move on from months of chaotic nightly protests. The start of Friday […]
