Oregon hopes for changes from ongoing Portland protests

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Racist worker refuses to sell black man gasoline over 'riot' concerns



When Dom DeWeese entered Jay's Garage in Portland, Oregon, all he wanted was some gas for his lawn mower. What he didn't expect was for the employee to ask him if he was a "Black Lives Matter rioter".. Credit: nypost Duration: 01:11 Published 10 hours ago Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops



Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 2 days ago Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops – video



Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this