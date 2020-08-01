Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit FloridaHurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting coronavirus outbreak. Soldiers carry out cleaning work on destroyed houses after the overflow of the Magua river due heavy rains caused by Isaias storm in the city of Hato Mayor, northwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on July 31, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP) The category one storm, packing winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) an hour, gained strength Thursday night after sweeping over the Dominican Republic. As of 2100 GMT, it was an expansive storm, moving northwest at a speed of 15...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Tropical Storm Warnings In Miami-Dade and Broward

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Tropical Storm Warnings In Miami-Dade and Broward 04:21

 Hurricane warnings have now been issued for parts of the Florida east coast as Tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Isaias continue to spread across the Central Bahamas. Miami-Dade and Broward remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday [Video]

Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday

Hurricane Isaias is just hours away from approaching the southeast coast of Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:30Published

Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleague

 President Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 31 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 31st: Florida residents brace for Hurricane Isiais; Fauci cautiously optimistic on virus vaccine; Republicans,..
USATODAY.com

The Bahamas The Bahamas Country in North America

Florida braces as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

 Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast...
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East Coast

 Storm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Isaias on track toward East Coast

 Hurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida on July 31, 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the..
WorldNews

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020


Hato Mayor del Rey Hato Mayor del Rey city in the Dominican Republic


Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands. The entire coastal region of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti is also under advisory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Santo Domingo Santo Domingo Capital city in National District, Dominican Republic


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias

Take a look at the eye of Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean from aboard a NOAA aircraft on Friday. The NOAA Hurricane Hunters shared the video.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:13Published
Broward Residents Prepare For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Broward Residents Prepare For Hurricane Isaias

Broward has 34 shelters available if needed ahead of Hurricane Isaias as residents make preparations

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 31 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 31 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Bahamas, Florida brace as new Hurricane Isaias bears down

 Forecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast.
CTV News Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBC.ca

Tweets about this