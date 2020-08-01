|
Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting coronavirus outbreak. Soldiers carry out cleaning work on destroyed houses after the overflow of the Magua river due heavy rains caused by Isaias storm in the city of Hato Mayor, northwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on July 31, 2020. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP) The category one storm, packing winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) an hour, gained strength Thursday night after sweeping over the Dominican Republic. As of 2100 GMT, it was an expansive storm, moving northwest at a speed of 15...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Hurricane Isaias expected to reach Florida's southeast coast Saturday
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:30Published
Trump meets with Florida sheriffs who had attended conference with COVID-positive colleaguePresident Donald Trump spoke with the sheriffs Friday afternoon after exiting Air Force One on the Tampa International Airport tarmac.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 31 PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 31st: Florida residents brace for Hurricane Isiais; Fauci cautiously optimistic on virus vaccine; Republicans,..
USATODAY.com
The Bahamas Country in North America
Florida braces as new Hurricane Isaias bears downForecasters declared a hurricane watch for parts of the Florida coastline on Friday as Hurricane Isaias drenched the Bahamas on a track for the U.S. East Coast...
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East CoastStorm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Isaias on track toward East CoastHurricane Isaias strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as it moved towards the Bahamas and Florida on July 31, 2020.
USATODAY.com
Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears downSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the..
WorldNews
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hato Mayor del Rey city in the Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic Country in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Santo Domingo Capital city in National District, Dominican Republic
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this