Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists(CNN)Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday directed the intelligence branch of his department to cease collecting information involving journalists and ordered a review of the incident that was made public on Thursday. The department "will no longer identify US members of the media in our intelligence products," he wrote in a memo obtained by CNN, adding that he is ordering an "immediate review of the circumstances surrounding the collection and dissemination of intelligence on US members of the press." The order comes a day after The Washington Post...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chad Wolf Chad Wolf Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security

Homeland Security gathered intelligence on journalists covering Portland protests

 Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered an investigation into agency's intelligence unit which assembled reports on journalists in Portland.
USATODAY.com
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

 Chicago: The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will reject new applications and shorten renewal periods for an Obama-era program that shields young..
WorldNews

'That’s an illegal order': veterans challenge Trump's officers in Portland

 The Black Lives Matter protest in Portland looked to be winding down last Saturday night when US marine corps veteran Duston Obermeyer noticed a phalanx of..
WorldNews

United States Department of Homeland Security United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department

Trump’s DHS Is Treating Journalists Like Terrorists

 Earlier this week, the New York Times’ Mike Baker tweeted out the image of a Department of Homeland Security memo that had formed the basis of a report he had..
WorldNews

Department of Homeland Security found to be gathering ‘intelligence’ on journalists covering Oregon protests

 The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has compiled “intelligence reports” about the work of American journalists covering protests in Portland, Oregon,..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Homeland Security Shuts Down ‘Intelligence’ Reports on Journalists

 The acting secretary of homeland security said that he would investigate his department’s dissemination of the tweets of journalists who uncovered agency...
NYTimes.com

DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists

DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists (CNN)Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday directed the intelligence branch of his department to cease collecting information involving...
WorldNews

DHS Collecting Intelligence Information On Journalists In Portland

DHS Collecting Intelligence Information On Journalists In Portland Watch VideoThe Department of Homeland Security has been compiling intelligence reports on members of the press. The Washington Post reports the department...
Newsy


Tweets about this