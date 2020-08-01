Global  
 

Portland protests: Trump's homeland security chief says federal police will stay – for now

WorldNews Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Portland protests: Trump's homeland security chief says federal police will stay – for nowAP Federal police forces will remain in Portland until Trump administration officials determine the Oregon governor, a Democrat, has a plan that is working to quell protests and violence there, says Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. "Law enforcement officers that have been there over the past 60 days will remain there in Portland until we are assured that the plan that has been put in place by the governor and Oregon State Police will be effective night after night," Mr Wolf told Fox News on...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Federal agents to start leaving Portland

Federal agents to start leaving Portland 00:43

 Oregeon's governor says federal agents who have clashed with protesters will start leaving Portland tomorrow. It's part of a plan between the state and homeland security.

