Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Cooper Hospital refuses to share post-mortem report with Bihar Police

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Cooper Hospital has refused to shares post-mortem details of Sushant Singh Rajput with the Bihar Police
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant's sister pens open letter to PM, fears evidence tampering

Sushant's sister pens open letter to PM, fears evidence tampering 01:23

 Fearing evidence is being tampered with in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an open letter on Saturday morning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene.

