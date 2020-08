You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. sends thousands of coronavirus face masks to Thailand despite no cases for two months



The U.S. government has sent thousands of Covid-19 face masks to rural Thailand - despite the country not having any cases for two months. The representative of the US embassy delivered the Covid-10.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:35 Published 1 week ago Berlin Public Transit Harnesses Power of Bad B.O. to Make People to Wear COVID-19 Masks Correctly



Berlin transport operator BVG is using stinky, summertime body odor on underground subways to make people wear coronavirus masks correctly. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:03 Published on July 7, 2020

