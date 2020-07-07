Global  
 

Top sports news: Hardik Pandya posts first photo of his baby boy, Cricket fraternity wish Eid Mubarak & more

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories of August 1, 2020.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hardik Pandya, Natasha blessed with baby boy, wishes pour in

Hardik Pandya, Natasha blessed with baby boy, wishes pour in 01:24

 Cricket fraternity on July 30 congratulated all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he and his fiance Natasha Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram and shared a photo holding baby's hand and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Former India batsman Sachin...

