Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at 64 in Singapore

Hindu Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passes away in Singapore on August 1.Amar Singh, 64, was diagnosed with a kidney ailment a
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world

Amar Singh passes away in Singapore; tributes pour in from political world 01:35

 Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amar Singh dies at 64 [Video]

Amar Singh dies at 64

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away at the age of 64 on August 01. He was undergoing treatment at hospital in Singapore for several months. Amar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath [Video]

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:55Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away

 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 64. The veteran politician had been at ill health for a while now and was undergoing treatment at...
DNA Also reported by •HinduMid-DayIndiaTimesIndian Express

Tweets about this