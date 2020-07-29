Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020, August 1, 2020

DNA Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns 03:43

 England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

England vs Ireland ODI Series 2020: Schedule, Squads, Venue, Timings and other details
Indian Express Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

News24.com | Injured Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODI series

 England batsman Joe Denly was ruled out of the two remaining one-day internationals against Ireland because of a back injury.
News24 Also reported by •MENAFN.comBelfast Telegraph

Willey, Billings star as England beat Ireland in 1st ODI

 David Willey's maiden five-for, followed by an unbeaten half-century from Sam Billings helped England beat Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.comBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

MahaMah62861768

Maha Maha Let's Play and Win Together on MyTeam11! Create your Team Now for #ENGvsIRE only at https://t.co/IyuqbcmB1e… https://t.co/YUQPoFkd4H 3 seconds ago

SachinB02279162

Sachin B. Let's Play Together England vs Ireland ODI Series on https://t.co/8htoJJuWtP Create Your Team and WIN More!… https://t.co/z3G1wSGmg1 3 seconds ago

benjonescricket

Ben Jones RT @cricvizanalyst: Ireland have won two of their last 12 ODIs batting first, but six of their last 12 bowling first. They almost sprung En… 6 seconds ago

j_jithin

jithin jith00 Let's Play and Win Together on MyTeam11! Create your Team Now for #ENGvsIRE only at https://t.co/cB6NlSnMIk… https://t.co/bSob4Xv4VM 6 seconds ago

ArockiaSelvam75

Arockia Selvam Let's Play and Win Together on MyTeam11! Create your Team Now for #ENGvsIRE only at https://t.co/oVV7oLdMea… https://t.co/LuKmLrp2N8 13 seconds ago

khanfarazj

Faraz Khan Let's Play and Win Together on MyTeam11! Create your Team Now for #ENGvsIRE only at https://t.co/7GOUa84GZR… https://t.co/ucEBTYksb6 21 seconds ago

sportzcraazy

SportzCraazy Ireland win the toss and elect to bat first Little comes in for McCarthy; Topley replaces Tom Curran #ENGvIRE… https://t.co/9WXzN6QKkT 21 seconds ago

pradeepulipati

Pradeep Pulipati Let's Play and Win Together on MyTeam11! Create your Team Now for #ENGvsIRE only at https://t.co/knDf1pIoOD… https://t.co/bIkcwBXtBw 21 seconds ago