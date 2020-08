Dehydrated dog is rescued by officials from huge construction pit in India



An animal rescue team managed to rescue a dehydrated dog stuck in a huge construction pit in Pune, western India on July 25. By the time a nearby resident noticed the dog, the dog had spent nearly a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:21 Published 4 days ago

Former captain of wheelchair cricket team works as labourer to make both ends meet amid COVID-19



A former captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team started working as a labourer in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh to earn a living for his family amid COVID-19 pandemic. Rajendra Singh Dhami is working.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:38 Published 5 days ago