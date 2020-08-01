Why Folklore is the Taylor Swift record I'll listen to most

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News
Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..
Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design The singer and her team are taking action after being accused of stealing the logo from Amira Rasool’s Black-owned brand,..
Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News
If you have any access to WiFi at all, you know by now that Taylor Swift released her surprise album, folklore, last week. However, one megafan had no idea--because she was out in nature on a camping..