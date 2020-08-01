Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Folklore is the Taylor Swift record I'll listen to most

The Age Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
No longer the victim or the villain, for once Taylor Swift has cast herself as the director rather than the star of the story. And it's a triumph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore

Top 10 Fan Theories About Taylor Swift's Folklore 07:19

 You may be surprised by these fan theories about Taylor Swift's "Folklore." For this list, we’ll be looking at fans’ ideas about what’s going on beneath the surface of these new tracks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's visual album 'Black Is King' is here, Billie Eilish's new song "my future" is the top trending video on YouTube and Taylor Swift has the best reaction to a fan missing her surprise album..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:59Published
Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design [Video]

Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design

Taylor Swift Rebrands Album Merch After Being Accused of Ripping off Design The singer and her team are taking action after being accused of stealing the logo from Amira Rasool’s Black-owned brand,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Responds to Swiftie Who Missed the Surprise 'Folklore' Release | Billboard News

If you have any access to WiFi at all, you know by now that Taylor Swift released her surprise album, folklore, last week. However, one megafan had no idea--because she was out in nature on a camping..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'folklore' breaks Apple Music 24-hour album stream record

 Taylor Swift has broken a record for the highest number of streams for a pop album on Apple Music within its first 24 hours of availability, for an album that...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com9to5MacJust JaredMid-DayJust Jared JrWorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

Taylor Swift's Label Didn't Even Know About 'Folklore'

 Taylor Swift worked in such secrecy making Folklore, her own label didn’t even know about it! The National’s Aaron Dessner, who worked with the...
Just Jared

Who is Betty and the other songs on Taylor Swift’s album Folklore about?

 Taylor Swift has dropped her eighth studio album just hours after announcing she had recorded a whole new record while in isolation.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this