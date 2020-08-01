Amar Singh, man for all parties Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Tumultuous career saw the RS MP’s close ties with Mulayam Singh Yadav and actors Amitabh Bachhan and Jaya Prada 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mahi Chauhan 🇮🇳SSRian🎇 RT @Swamy39: Amar Singh MP and a person I have known for long, died today. Although he was mostly with SP, but he made friends across the s… 13 seconds ago scarecrow Actually Amar Singh was the inspiration behind Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas. A power broker across parties with zero political base. 34 seconds ago Er Ravi Prakash RT @moneycontrolcom: He had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time https://t.co/kO8aNERS8b 3 minutes ago The Tribune #AmarSingh was skilful politician, had friends in all parties, say leaders across political spectrum https://t.co/ddimFxiM83 5 minutes ago