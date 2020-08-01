|
Lorenzo Cain, Brewers' reigning Gold Glove center fielder, opts out of 2020 season after five games
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Lorenzo Cain becomes the third player in the last 24 hours to opt out after the St. Louis Cardinals reported more coronavirus cases.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lorenzo Cain American baseball player
Milwaukee Brewers Wikimedia list article
Multiple number of St. Louis Cardinals players test positive for COVID-19; game Saturday postponedMultiple players, staff on the Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Saturday's game against the Brewers.
USATODAY.com
Friday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee postponed after St. Louis player tests positive for COVID-19Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after a member of the Cardinals tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Brewers' Braun: 'Real fear, anxiety' about virusMilwaukee Brewers' slugger Ryan Braun says players are feeling fearful and anxious after a coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players. (July 29)
USATODAY.com
Rawlings Gold Glove Award baseball award given annually to the best fielder at each position in each league in MLB
St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team in St. Louis, Missouri, United States
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred warns season could shut down if players aren't more carefulThe St. Louis Cardinals had two players test positive, further altering MLB's schedule and casting doubt on the 60-game season.
USATODAY.com
Minnesota Twins hold moment of silence for George Floyd at 8:46Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals stop play at Target Field in fifth inning to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody in May.
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this