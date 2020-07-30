WPFO FOX23 US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction: https://t.co/arlWbDQARy 8 seconds ago Joanna RT @CP24: U.S. Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction https://t.co/VtJCkQz4wj https://t.co/1jfKhdXggT 18 seconds ago K Dubb U.S. Marshals Auction Off Fyre Festival Merchandise https://t.co/0x2NxvjENc #business #feedly 26 seconds ago Sheldon RT @TIME: U.S. Marshals auction off Fyre Festival merchandise https://t.co/5i8b2aqgyF 27 seconds ago CBS 13 News US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction: https://t.co/n7S0nHg1KU 27 seconds ago Stanis PR UK Fyre Festival Merch Seized by U.S. Marshals Hits the Auction Block https://t.co/DQ58MI4YSw https://t.co/pfgTQpZWCT 3 minutes ago TIME U.S. Marshals auction off Fyre Festival merchandise https://t.co/5i8b2aqgyF 4 minutes ago Deonna Fehn "US Marshals Put Fyre Festival Merchandise Up for Auction" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/R1Jw8KBaFZ 9 minutes ago