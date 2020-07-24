Global  
 

Former minister Manikyala Rao succumbs to COVID

Hindu Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
He was admitted to a COVID hospital in Eluru three weeks ago
Sonu Sood gifts tractor to farmer whose daughters had to pull plough [Video]

Sonu Sood gifts tractor to farmer whose daughters had to pull plough

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of a farmer's family in Andhra Pradesh. A video of two girls ploughing a field in Chittoor inspired Sonu to send help. Nageswara Rao was forced to take his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published
'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson [Video]

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions? "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao [Video]

‘Father of economic reforms in India’: Cong’s tribute to PV Narasimha Rao

Congress's Telangana unit organized a function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao. Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:18Published

